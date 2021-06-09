ESM Magazine

Caprabo To Collect 'Micro Donations' To Help WWF

Published on Jun 9 2021

Spanish retailer Caprabo is collecting micro donations in its supermarkets to help the WWF in its efforts to conserve nature.

Customers will be able to make small donations, known as 'solidarity cent', voluntarily and confidentially at the time of payment at the checkout in Caprabo supermarkets.

The initiative also accepts online contributions through the website www.caprabo.worldcoo.com, the retailer added.

'Magnificent Opportunity'

Ana González Reyes, head of corporate social responsibility and the environment at Caprabo, said, "Collaboration with WWF is a magnificent opportunity to contribute to one of the most important causes: the care of nature.

"For our customers, it means having the option of collaborating in a very simple way and [while] shopping at the supermarket."

Additionally, the retailer will also promote the collaboration through its communication tools and share information on measures implemented by the international organisation.

'Collective Action'

Enrique Segovia, conservation director of WWF Spain, stated, "Collective action is essential to develop our activity and, therefore, we highly value collaboration with entities concerned with respecting and caring for the environment.

"Thanks to this action, together with Caprabo, we will be able to allocate more funds to the conservation of nature and make our activity known to its clients."

Caprabo carries out several social responsibility initiatives focused on minimising its environmental impact and reducing food waste.

These include a series of internal policies that impact its processes, such as planning purchases and adjusting stocks to match actual consumption, guaranteeing the durability of products, promoting recycling, optimising transport routes, and reusing the waste generated to reduce CO2 emissions.

The retailer raises awareness among clients and workers about the importance of promoting responsible and sustainable activity through its own initiatives, as well as with the public administration and non-profit organisations.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

