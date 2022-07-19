Subscribe Login
Retail

Carrefour Seeks To Reduce Electricity Consumption In Event Of Winter Outages

Carrefour is taking steps to reduce or shift the electricity consumption of its stores, in the event that electricity usage is staggered during peak periods this winter.

Current geopolitical tensions mean that the risk of electricity supply disruptions will be high as the winter approaches, prompting Carrefour to join forces with EcoWatt, a system that assesses in real time the availability of electricity in the network.

This in turn guides individuals, businesses or communities to adopt actions to limit electricity consumption during peak periods, or periods in which outages will occur.

Light Intensity

Among the measures being undertaken by Carrefour is the ability to lower the light intensity of its stores and reduce heating, thus eliminating between 2.1 MW to 10 MW of electrical power.

“Carrefour's objective is simple – to be able to reduce the electricity consumption of its stores, warehouses and shopping centres as much as possible in the event of an alert, and to assume our duty to set an example," commented Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour chief executive.

"Given the size of our store base, our role within our sector, in contact with thousands of suppliers and millions of customers, we want to participate in the national effort and show that we can, together, by adding small and large gestures, in business, but also at home, make a difference."

EcoWatt Partnerships

Developed by France's Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE), EcoWatt has already partnered with 50 local authorities, as well as a number of large businesses.

"French companies have an essential role to play in enabling us to ensure the electricity supply of all French citizens this winter," commented Xavier Piechaczyk, chairman of the management board of RTE.

