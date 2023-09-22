Chevron Redesigns Texaco Stations In The US

Chevron USA has commenced the renovation of Texaco stations with the opening of its first outlet featuring the new format in Austin, Texas.

Designed to offer a better customer experience, the renovation involves changes in the core retail brand elements, including a colour scheme that aims to create a lighter, brighter and more inviting space.

Other features include a 3-D canopy design; modern pole sign options for better visibility; and a focus on pump flags and Techron fuels, the company noted.

'Long And Proud Legacy'

"The Texaco brand has a long and proud legacy and we are excited to continue that history with this all-new retro-modern image at our stations," said Claudia Olvera Ibbott, fuels advertising manager at Texaco.

"Retailers and marketers can choose between our standard and flagship image tiers – each offers a more inviting look with eye-catching canopy elements, new POP placements, strategic Techron callouts, and a brighter star for customers who rely on Texaco for reliable fuels."

Chevron expects all existing domestic Texaco stations to convert to the new format by the end of 2026.

Elsewhere, Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates the Circle K fuel retail banner, has reported earnings of $670.7 million (€612.8 million) in the fourth quarter of its financial year, up from $477.7 million (€436.5 million) in the corresponding period last year.

The Canada-based group said that its improved performance was primarily driven by organic growth in its convenience operations, as well as by higher gross profit on road transportation fuel in its European operations.

"We are pleased to announce an exceptional fiscal year as well as strong fourth quarter results," said Brian Hannasch, president and chief executive of Alimentation Couche-Tard.