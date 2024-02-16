Circle K Rolls Out Fast Chargers For Electric Cars In Sweden

Circle K has rolled out electric vehicle charging points with a power of 400-kW at its stations in Örebro Västhaga and Mölndal Söderleden in Sweden.

According to Circle K, the new chargers are the fastest in Sweden and will complement the stations' existing charging points.

The new installation will see the addition of six new chargers with space for charging 12 cars simultaneously.

Jenni Alterling, senior manager of E-mobility at Circle K said, "We have a strong plan to equip Sweden for the future, and that work is in full swing. Our long experience shows that it is important to build in strategically selected locations, rather than everywhere.

"In addition, there needs to be both high power and high accessibility to charging at these locations. Therefore, it feels very good to get Sweden's fastest charger in place."

Circle K offers electric vehicle charging facilities in more than a third of all its manned stations.

So far, the company has invested in ultra-fast chargers with a power of 300 kW under its own brand.

It the future, it aims to roll out 400-kW chargers for light traffic.

"A few years ago, the goal was to have 1,000 ultra-fast charging points by 2030, but we will be there already in 2026. This is really a clear result of our determination," Alterling added.

Circle K operates around 565 charging points at its Swedish stations as of February 2024.

As well as the expansion of charging infrastructure for passenger cars, the chain is implementing measures to meet the needs of heavy vehicles.

By the end of the year, it hopes to have 100 charging points for heavy vehicles, partly thanks to the Swedish Energy Agency's electrification pilots.