Covirán Appoints Esteban Gutiérrez Lizancos As Its General Director

Spanish retail cooperative Covirán has appointed Esteban Gutiérrez Lizancos as its new general director.

Most recently, he served has the supply chain director of Covirán, where he has worked for 27 years, the company added.

President of Covirán, José Antonio Benito, considers the appointment a "trustworthy bet" due to Lizancos' "deep knowledge of the cooperative and the distribution market" backed by an extensive professional career, leadership capacity and personal values.

A Seasoned Professional

Lizancos is a seasoned professional with expertise in the food distribution sector, and he has held almost all the roles inherent to the supply chain during his career with the retail cooperative.

These include technical positions in the logistics area, from purchasing, provisioning or sales to the department of fresh food.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by positions in the supply chain department, including presence in the management committee for almost four years.

Boosting Competitiveness

Lizancos thanked Covirán's governing council for appointment and added, "My commitment is to increase the competitiveness of Covirán, through efficiency, consolidating the rate of growth and promoting the brand in the market [...].

"And we will do all this with the magnificent human team of Covirán, through their talent, commitment and dedication, which are one of the main assets of this cooperative, and which is a privilege to lead."

Last month, the Spanish cooperative reported that gross sales in its 2022 financial year reached €1.78 billion, marking an annual increase of 8.6%.

The bulk of sales – around €1.57 billion – came from the group's operations in Spain, while the remaining €213.8 million (+7%) relate to sales in neighbouring Portugal.