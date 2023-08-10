52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Coming Soon: European Grocery Report 2023

By Jamie Lane
Next Tuesday, 15 August 2023, ESM will publish the European Grocery Report, a 122 page overview of the current state of the European retail and consumer landscape as we enter the final months of 2023.

This digital-only publication seeks to provide a synopsis of the challenges facing retailers in various European markets, as well as provide a snapshot of the best-performing retailers and brands across the continent.

While almost all markets covered are linked by a common thread – inflation and the cost of living crisis – each has adopted its own measures to alleviate the burden for consumers, be it price caps on specific products, VAT reductions, supplementary payments to those most in need, or investment in infrastructure.

Consumer confidence across the continent has taken a battering in recent years, but one fundamental truth remains – people still need to eat. With that in mind, supermarkets play a crucial role, through fair times or foul, in keeping the population fed and nourished.

ESM’s European Grocery Report examines the challenges and opportunities they face in achieving that goal.

