FreshDirect Co-Founder And CEO David McInerney Steps Down

Published on May 7 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: CEO / Ahold Delhaize / FreshDirect / David McInerney

Ahold Delhaize has announced that David McInerney, the co-founder and chief executive officer of FreshDirect, has stepped down.

The company has named Farhan Siddiqi, the chief digital officer of Ahold Delhaize, as the interim CEO until a new candidate is appointed.

McInerney will continue to serve in an advisory role till the end of October 2021.

'In Excellent Hands'

Commenting on his tenure with the company, McInerney said, "FreshDirect has been an amazing, life-changing, 20-year adventure for me. I have been so fortunate to have worked alongside an incredible team of talented, dedicated people who all share the same passion for our mission – to make great fresh food easy to get.

"Our amazing farmers, ranchers and fishermen have inspired me every day as partners, teachers, and true friends. With the commitment and support of Frans, Farhan, and the entire Ahold Delhaize team, FreshDirect is in excellent hands and well-positioned for continued success."

The retailer added that it would initiate the process to appoint a new CEO, who will lead FreshDirect in its next phase of growth as a member of the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands.

In November of last year, Ahold Delhaize and Centerbridge Partners announced a definitive agreement to acquire New-York based FreshDirect. The sale closed on 5 January 2021.

Smooth Transition

Siddiqi thanked McInerney for his dedication and leadership over the past two decades and said, "As co-founder, David [McInerney] has been instrumental in establishing FreshDirect's philosophy in bringing the best fresh and high-quality products to people's doorsteps in the Tri-state area.

"We will ensure a smooth transition and honour FreshDirect's unique customer-focused and food-centric culture and deep connection with its suppliers. FreshDirect's customers will continue to enjoy the high-quality fresh food, great-tasting products and stellar service for which FreshDirect is known."

