Billa Czechia Appoints Marek Doležal As New CEO

Billa Czechia has announced the appointment of Marek Doležal as its new chief executive officer.

In his new role, Doležal will be responsible, among other things, for purchasing, strategic marketing, strategy, expansion, human resources and other areas, the retailer noted.

He will continue the transformation process of Billa in the country with Andreas Jüterbock and Vincent van Schagen.

He will report to Espen B Larsen, a member of the board of directors of REWE International AG.

An Experienced Professional

Doležal is an experienced professional, having previously held several management roles at Tesco in Czechia and Slovakia.

In 2014, he was appointed as head of purchasing at Penny Czechia and in 2021 he stepped in as the chief operating officer of Penny Romania.

As the COO of Penny Romania, he managed purchasing, logistics, supply chain management and administration, quality and audit/store security.

Most recently, he served as the position CEO of Billa Slovensko.

Doležal succeeds Liam Casey, who has stepped down to explore new professional challenges.

Casey joined Billa in Czechia in July 2022 after having worked at REWE Group in Cologne since 2020 as senior buying director REWE Group Buying & Penny Germany Fresh Food.

Loyalty Club Feature

In February, Billa Czechia rolled out new benefits and opportunities allowing users to collect and use points as part its new loyalty club feature.

Billa club members will have access to a greater selection of discounts and rewards for purchases, cheaper product prices and offers from partner companies.

It has also added a number of other options for earning loyalty points on one-off events, like in the month of the customer's birthday or the first purchase, seasonal loyalty events.