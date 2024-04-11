Pepco Group Names Stephan Borchert Its Next Chief Executive

Pepco Group has appointed Stephan Borchert as its chief executive officer, effective from 1 July 2024.

Borchert will be based in London and commence the role with a three-month induction period to acquaint himself with the group’s operations and culture, the company noted.

Andy Bond will continue as executive chair during the transition period and revert to the role of non-executive chair on 1 October 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Bond stated, “On behalf of the board, it is great to welcome Stephan, who brings a wealth of experience and a results-driven track record in retail and international business operations.

“I look forward to working with Stephan to deliver our renewed strategy to improve profitability and cash generation in our core established business, while delivering more measured profitable growth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephan Borchert

Borchert is an accomplished professional with a track record for leading international companies across various sectors including fashion, beauty, pharmacy and healthcare services.

Between 2018 and 2022, he served as CEO of optical retail company GrandVision. The company operates more than 7,400 stores in more than 40 countries across the world under more than 33 different retail banners.

He led GrandVision, which owns of the Vision Express and Apollo Optik chains in Europe, until it was acquired by EssilorLuxottica in July 2022, Pepco Noted.

Prior to GrandVision, Borchert was the president of Sephora EMEA and was instrumental in improving profitability and increased revenue, while accelerating the beauty and cosmetics retailer’s omni-channel development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, he serves as a non-executive director at two pan-European retail companies in the sector of beauty and apparel.

Borchert stated, “Pepco Group is a powerhouse retail business with a strong reputation for delivering incredible range, value and convenience for customers.

“I am delighted to work alongside the leadership team to deliver on the Group’s strategic priorities as Pepco Group enters the next phase of its growth journey.”