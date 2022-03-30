Fyffes Opens €25m Banana Ripening Centre In North Dublin

Banana distributor Fyffes has announced the opening of a €25 million banana ripening centre in Balbriggan, Dublin, Ireland, which when fully operational will have an output of more than seven million bananas per week.

The new facility, which was commissioned in 2019, stands on a 10-acre site, and comprises a 8,500 square metre banana ripening centre, as well as an adjacent 1,750 square metre office and administration block, as well as requisite loading bays, truck and customer parking and ancillary services areas.

The facility, which will house a staff of 120 personnel at peak, replaces the company's existing facility in Swords, and will service both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The facility was constructed to be as sustainable as possible, using 60% less energy than the building it replaces, and featuring both roof-mounted photovoltaic panels as well as a ground source heat pump. In addition, LED lights feature throughout, while rainwater harvesting systems have been installed to help conserve and reduce water consumption.

Boosting Productivity At Fyffes

According to Fyffes chief executive, Helge Sparsoe, “The new development will have a very positive impact on Fyffes by delivering even greater productivity and strengthening its ability to service the needs of our customers"

Describing the new plant as “a commitment to securing Fyffes future operations in Ireland,” he pointed to the benefit it will bring to the economy in North County Dublin through employment and the number of jobs it will sustain.

The new facility was designed by Irish architects Scott Tallon Walker and built by Monaghan-based construction firm, Meegan Builders, the refrigeration fit out was provided by the Cross Group.

