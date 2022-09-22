Green Ambitions, Golden Opportunities: Sustainability In Times Of Instability

One in four European shoppers frequently buys eco-friendly products such as refills, products that do not contain microplastics, and local fresh produce.

While there is a sizeable, growing group of shoppers that make such purchases, either because it is glamorous to be ‘green and seen’ or due to climate change remaining a top concern, the cost-of-living crisis is causing downward pressure in other segments.

Lack of affordability is still seen as the biggest barrier to acting green as many sustainable products are still priced at a premium. With every third household struggling to make ends meet in the current economy, are businesses fully aware of how their brands can ensure their products remain in the shopper's basket?

For many shoppers, sustainability is taking a back seat, as 30% of Europeans have stated they will put their own economic security and well-being before environmental problems this year.

So, what can businesses do to engage green-minded shoppers at each level? How can marketing and sales strategies be tailored to their unique sensibilities?

How can brands take advantage of the €800 billion of unmet opportunity made up by 50% of European shoppers who want to act sustainably, but don't know how?

Get to know the five consumer segments driving the demand for sustainable brands.

Learn what it takes to earn their trust and capture the green market opportunity at GfK’s free Sustainability webinar on 27 September at 11:00 am CEST.

To register for the event, click here, or scan the QR code:

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.