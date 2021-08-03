Maxima Grupė Appoints Karolina Zygmantaitė As CFO

Published on Aug 3 2021 1:28 PM in Retail tagged: Maxima / Maxima Grupė / Baltic Retail / Appointment

Karolina Zygmantaitė is replacing Vitalij Rakovski as the chief financial officer of Maxima Grupė, the company said in a statement.

The move means Rakovski will no longer be on board of Maxima Grupė as well.

A number of board members elected in October 2020 will continue working at the board of Maxima Grupė, including Jolanta Bivainytė, Mantas Kuncaitis, Tomas Rupšys, Petar Petrov Pavlov, Edvinas Volkas, and Arūnas Zimnickas, the retailer added.

Karolina Zygmantaitė

"I would like to thank Vitalij Rakovski for his contribution to the rapid growth of Maxima Grupė and securing new sources of financing. I am glad that Karolina Zygmantaitė joins our finance team. Her energy and broad view will contribute to the further sustainable development of the group,” said Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and chairman of the board of Maxima Grupė.

"I am very happy to join the finance team of Maxima Grupė. I am inspired by companies that are not afraid to change, therefore I take on this responsibility with new energy,” said Karolina Zygmantaitė, the incoming CFO of the retailer.

Karolina Zygmantaitė joined the Vilniaus Prekyba company group a year ago, and recently acted as chief of staff at the group.

Advertisement

She is experienced in financial auditing and leading corporate finance teams.

Retail Group

Maxima Grupė owns the retail chains Maxima in the Baltic countries, Stokrotka in Poland, and T-Market in Bulgaria, as well as e-grocer Barbora in the Baltics and Poland.

The company is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba group, which controls and manages the group of subsidiary companies operating chains of retail stores and pharmacies as well as real estate development and property management companies in the Baltic States, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.