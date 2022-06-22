Kroger Expands Customer Access To Charging Stations

US grocery retailer Kroger has announced that its customers will have increased access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as part of its sustainability commitments.

The grocer tested and phased in charger installations by collaborating with charging point providers Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla, and Volta to bring hundreds of charging stations to stores in select markets across the US.

EV Charging Points

More than 350 chargers have been implemented in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming, with several more chargers expected to be installed by the end of the year, the company noted.

Future locations include Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Yael Cosset, senior vice president and chief information officer of Kroger, said, "Increasing our customers' access to EV charging stations at convenient Kroger locations supports our collective transition to a lower-carbon economy.

"We are leveraging technology and innovation to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and are offering customers easy ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

Charging options range in versatility, allowing compatibility among most vehicles, including many direct current fast chargers.

Charging times can vary from as few as 10 minutes, with most sessions averaging approximately 30 minutes per vehicle.

Kroger 2022 Outlook

Recently, the US retailer raised its expectations for 2022 profit, followed by steady demand for its groceries and household essentials in an inflationary environment.

Kroger CEO, Rodney McMullen, commented, "Kroger achieved strong first quarter results as we successfully executed on our strategy of Leading with Fresh and Accelerating with Digital. [...] Our team is doing an outstanding job managing costs in an inflationary environment, which is allowing us to continue to invest in our associates while providing our customers the freshest food at affordable prices when and where they need it.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.