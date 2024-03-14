Launch Of Retail Transition Pathway An Important First Step, Says EuroCommerce

The launch of the Retail Transition Pathway has been welcomed by representative group EuroCommerce, which has described it as 'first step to bring all actors together to help the sustainability, digitalisation and skills transformation of the sector'.

'Massive Transformation'

Commenting on the launch of the Pathway by the European Commission, EuroCommerce director general, Christel Delberghe (pictured) said that the industry needs it to "be at the centre of future EU industrial policy and national programmes, placing the Single Market at the heart, and ensuring better understanding in law making and support for the massive transformation under way.

"The momentum has started and must be followed through, so retailers and wholesalers can remain competitive, resilient and continue to serve the millions of EU business customers and consumers it does every day.”

A conference was held this week to coincide with the launch of the Pathway, showcasing current initiatives by businesses and underlining the necessity of collaborative efforts at EU, national, regional, and local levels, engaging all stakeholders.

Additionally, the conference aimed to raise awareness of the retail ecosystem's significance and generate momentum for implementing identified actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Significant Investment

In 2022, EuroCommerce together with McKinsey identified that the retail and wholesale sector needs to invest up to €600 billion for its sustainability and digitalisation transformation and for the talent that underpins that.

As EuroCommerce put it in a statement, the Pathway has the Single Market at its core, which is the 'bedrock for retail and wholesale’s competitiveness and ability to serve consumers and business customers with a wide range of products and services, at affordable prices.

'EuroCommerce calls upon the EU institutions and governments to demonstrate their unequivocal commitment to the Single Market and to alleviate the pressure on businesses from the regulatory tsunami that they are currently submerged in.'