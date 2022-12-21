Lidl Portugal Names New Head Of Talent Development And Culture

Lidl Portugal has appointed Clara Estanqueiro as the head of its talent development and culture divisions in its human resources department, the retailer said in a press release.

Estanqueiro holds a degree in human resources management and has extensive experience in human resources training and development, it added.

She held a number of leading roles at multinationals such as Accenture and The Heineken Company, and was responsible for talent management and development and human capital retention departments.

At Lidl Portugal, she will be responsible for the learning and development and leadership and culture departments.

Until now, both departments were under Lidl Portugal's human resources administrator, Maria Román.

'Important Departments' Within HR

Commenting on her new role, Estanqueiro, said, "I have taken on this new role with the responsibility that characterises the care with which Lidl Portugal works with its human resources.

"It is with commitment and enthusiasm that I face the challenges of leading two such important departments within the HR administration."

With over 9,000 employees, the retailer aims to focus on stable labour relations and stimulate professional relationships.

Most recently, the company announced an investment of €8.4 million in salary increases for 2023, 93% of which will go to store and warehouse employees.

Supporting The Economy

Lidl Portugal generated over €7 billion for the Portuguese economy in the period from 2019-2021, a study carried out by KPMG has unveiled.

In 2021 alone, the company's contribution was €2.6 billion, representing 1.2% of GDP that year, meaning that for every €1 spent by Lidl, €1.73 was generated for the Portuguese economy.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.