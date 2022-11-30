Maxima Grupė Appoints Agnė Voverė As New General Manager

Lithuanian retailer Maxima Grupė has appointed Agnė Voverė as its new chief executive officer and chair of the management board, effective 29 November 2022, according to a press release.

Voverė started her career as a commerce manager at Maxima LT in 2004 and has since held various managerial positions in VP group companies.

In March of this year, she was appointed to lead ERMI Group and Ermitažas. Prior to this, she served as CEO of Maxima International Sourcing for two years.

With the appointment of Voverė, the management board of Maxima Grupė comprises Tomas Rupšys, Arūnas Zimnickas, Karolina Zygmantaitė, Edvinas Volkas and Petar Pavlov.

Mantas Kuncaitis

In her new role Voverė succeeds Mantas Kuncaitis, who is leaving the group.

In 2018, Kuncaitis joined VP group of companies and two years later he was named CEO of Maxima Grupė UAB and Franmax UAB as well as chairman of the board of Maxima Grupė.

Kuncaitis stated, "The last four years have been particularly intense, full of challenges and opportunities. At the moment, I want to take a short break, and then I will decide on my future focus in the group or outside of it."

In September of this year, Maxima Grupė UAB has post a 10.3% increase in revenue to €2.4 billion in the first half of its financial year.

The group's consolidated EBITDA dropped 11% year on year, to €156 million, as it absorbed a 96% increase in energy costs amounting to €23 million.

