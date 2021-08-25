ESM Magazine

Maxima Latvija Increases Sourcing From Local Producers

Published on Aug 25 2021 8:39 AM in Retail tagged: Latvia / Local Sourcing / Maxima Latvija / World News

Maxima Latvija has announced that it plans to increase its sourcing capabilities from Latvian producers, investing some €30 million in sourcing local products.

The announcement means that Maxima will now source additional products from suppliers such as Laima, Spilva, Lāči, Putnu Fabrika Ķekava, Nākotne, Latvijas Piens, and Abavas Dārzi.

Local Pride

“A wide range of products from local producers is available in our stores, where one in three products is from a local brand, and where the proportion of sales in certain categories can reach up to 90%," commented Edvīns Lakstīgala, director of procurements at Maxima Latvija.

"To encourage even greater demand for local products and support Latvian producers, we are continuing our current strategy of reducing prices long term on our consumers’ favourite products, making them even more accessible."

Price Reduction

The group, which recently announced a number of management changes, said that it is making the move to both support domestic production and maintain its price reduction initiative, which offers long term low prices on a further 500 additional customer favourites.

New long-term promotional campaigns have been announced in categories such as dairy, bread, fresh and processed meat, eggs, beverages, toiletries, household goods and various other items, the retailer said.

"Our customers will therefore be able to save even more money and put what they save towards other things, which is particularly important during the crisis caused by the pandemic," Lakstīgala added.

"By concentrating specifically on products from local brands, we create added value for the entire Latvian economy in synergy with our customers and partners."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

