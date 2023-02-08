Maxol And BWG Foods Renew Partnership With €340m Deal

Irish forecourt operator Maxol Group has announced a four-year, €340-million contract with the retail and wholesale company, BWG Foods.

The deal will see BWG Foods retain the wholesale contract for Maxol’s food range, private-label goods, and alcohol range.

BWG Foods will also continue to provide Maxol and its independent retailers in Ireland with access to its supply chain and distribution infrastructure.

Maxol CEO, Brian Donaldson stated, "We are operating in a hugely dynamic sector and it’s both reassuring and exciting to have agreed to a strategic supply and support agreement with BWG Foods, a partner who brings extensive experience and knowledge as a leader in the evolving Irish convenience market."

Trading History

Both companies have a combined trading history of more than 140 years.

Leo Crawford, group chief executive of BWG Group said, "BWG are extremely proud to continue our excellent relationship with Maxol. We will build on the success of our partnership over the past 25 years providing new innovative retail products and services to help meet the changing needs of Maxol’s shoppers."

Trading for 102 years, Maxol operates more than 240 company and dealer-owned stores across Ireland.

In 2022, it joined the national Champion Green movement as it aims to support Irish SMEs, local businesses and communities.

BWG Foods collaborates with more than 650 suppliers, dealing directly with approximately 14,000 customers, and serves more than one million shoppers on a daily basis.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.