Metro Rolls Out New Store Franchise Network In Serbia

Metro Cash & Carry has rolled out a new store franchise network in Serbia.

The first Jutro outlet has opened in Divčibare, a key tourist destination in Serbia, offering over 5,000 SKUs, including local products.

The wholesaler’s strategy is to support the opening of hundreds of Jutro stores in Serbia, by investing in the improvement of existing small- to medium-sized commercial facilities over the coming years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqBJA68vRE

The wholesaler will offer different models of financial support, depending on the condition of proposed sites and the interest of owners to carry out certain improvements independently.

Knowledge And Experience

Metro said that it will share the knowledge and experience that it has in this field around the world, with trade franchises operating under a variety of different names in other countries, such as Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Metro will also seek to introduce new digital solutions to the outlets, ensuring greater efficiency in areas such as deliveries and ordering.

André Rinnensland, general manager of Metro Cash & Carry Serbia, said the company believes in the need to support family-run, independent retailers, and is aware of the challenges they are faced with.

Elsewhere, Branka Ilić, owner of the first Jutro outlet, said she has been collaborating with Metro for two decades, but opted to join the new store programme to improve the shopping experience for the increasing number of tourists in the area.

Part of Germany-based food wholesaler Metro Group, Metro Cash & Carry Serbia has been present in the Balkan country since 2005, where it is a leading food wholesaler.

