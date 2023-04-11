52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Metro Rolls Out New Store Franchise Network In Serbia

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Metro Cash & Carry has rolled out a new store franchise network in Serbia.

The first Jutro outlet has opened in Divčibare, a key tourist destination in Serbia, offering over 5,000 SKUs, including local products.

The wholesaler’s strategy is to support the opening of hundreds of Jutro stores in Serbia, by investing in the improvement of existing small- to medium-sized commercial facilities over the coming years.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqBJA68vRE

The wholesaler will offer different models of financial support, depending on the condition of proposed sites and the interest of owners to carry out certain improvements independently.

Knowledge And Experience

Metro said that it will share the knowledge and experience that it has in this field around the world, with trade franchises operating under a variety of different names in other countries, such as Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Metro will also seek to introduce new digital solutions to the outlets, ensuring greater efficiency in areas such as deliveries and ordering.

André Rinnensland, general manager of Metro Cash & Carry Serbia, said the company believes in the need to support family-run, independent retailers, and is aware of the challenges they are faced with.

Elsewhere, Branka Ilić, owner of the first Jutro outlet, said she has been collaborating with Metro for two decades, but opted to join the new store programme to improve the shopping experience for the increasing number of tourists in the area.

Part of Germany-based food wholesaler Metro Group, Metro Cash & Carry Serbia has been present in the Balkan country since 2005, where it is a leading food wholesaler.

Read More: Metro AG Posts First-Quarter Gains, Despite Cyber Attack

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Maxima Latvija Reports 6.5% Increase In Turnover In FY 2022
2
Retail

UK Retailers Report Boost In Spending In March
3
Retail

Countdown To The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit 2023
4
Retail

Waitrose To Open Gail's Bakery Areas To Selected Stores
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com