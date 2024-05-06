52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Aspiag Service Reports €2.7bn In Sales In 2023

By Branislav Pekic
Aspiag Service, the concessionaire of the Despar brand in the Italian regions of Triveneto, Emilia-Romagna, and Lombardy, achieved a turnover of €2.71 billion in 2023, a 6.3% increase compared to the previous year.

This performance enabled the company to invest around €68 million in expanding its sales network, through new store openings and renovations across its territories.

The investment also resulted in the creation of 405 new jobs, bringing its total number of employees to 9,285.

Christof Rissbacher, president of the Aspiag Service Committee, highlighted the importance of the group's partnerships with affiliated entrepreneurs and suppliers, particularly when it comes to promoting regional products.

Private-Label Sales

Private label sales accounted for 31% of the group's total turnover in directly-owned stores, an increase from 29.5% in 2022.

The Despar brand offers 6,659 products, including the S-Budget private label line, which features over 700 SKUs.

The S-Budget line experienced an 18% increase in turnover in 2023.

New Store Openings

Aspiag Service opened nine new stores in 2023, two of which are directly managed and seven operated by affiliated entrepreneurs. Additionally, five existing stores underwent renovations to improve the shopping experience.

The group's expansion efforts targeted all five regions covered by the company (Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy).

A key aspect of Aspiag Service's development strategy is the promotion of products boasting a short supply chain, as well as local products. The company's Sapori del Territorio brand offers over 3,400 products from around 400 local producers, showcasing the unique food and wine culture of the regions it serves.

Aspiag Service ended 2023 with 554 outlets in total, of which 250 were directly owned and 304 operated by affiliates.

