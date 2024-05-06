Mattoni 1873 Acquires Full Ownership Of Knjaz Miloš

Mattoni 1873 has acquired a 46.43% stake in Knjaz Miloš from PepsiCo, becoming the sole owner of one of Serbia's leading producers of mineral water and energy drinks.

In March 2019, Mattoni 1873 and PepsiCo bought Knjaz Miloš in a joint acquisition, with Mattoni holding 53.57% and PepsiCo taking the remaining 46.43%.

This acquisition also included popular Serbian brands such as Aqua Viva, Guarana, ReMix, and Gušt.

Previously, from 2015 to 2019, Knjaz Miloš was owned by the investment firm Mid Europa Partners.

With this acquisition, valued at close to €90 million, the mineral water and non-alcoholic beverages company will consolidate its leadership in the Central European beverage market.

Knjaz Miloš

For over 200 years, Knjaz Miloš has been a household name in Serbia and the region, synonymous with carbonated natural mineral water. Knjaz Miloš is known for its balance of calcium and magnesium, promoting optimal absorption by the body.

In addition to traditional natural mineral and spring waters, Knjaz Miloš also offers juices, snacks, and soft drinks.

Marko Stanković, CEO of Knjaz Miloš stated, “With the strength of the Mattoni Group, with full confidence in them and the continuity of our good results, we continue to develop Knjaz Miloš as one of the leading producers of soft drinks in the Western Balkans.”

Alessandro Pasquale, owner, and president of the Mattoni 1873 group, added, “By further investing in Knjaz Miloš, we want to build its sustainable future through investments in quality products, innovations, and the creation of new opportunities for growth for the company and people.”

Mattoni 1873

The Mattoni 1873 group operates in eight countries, with 11 production plants, and 39 brands, such as Knjaz Miloš, Mattoni, Magnesia, Szentkirályi, Waldquelle, and others.

The company is the exclusive producer and distributor of PepsiCo’s soft drinks in Czechia, Austria, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.