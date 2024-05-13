52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

MOL Group Sees Margins Improve In Consumer Services Division

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Fuel operator MOL Group has said that its non-fuel margins, from gastro, grocery and non-food sales, saw a 'continuing improvement' in the first quarter of its financial year.

The group's Consumer Services division, which operates its forecourt estate, continued to open new Fresh Corner sites in the period, with the number of locations rising to 1,260, from 1,172 in the corresponding period last year.

It also noted that one-off gains on remedy sales of fuel stations contributed positively to its quarterly results.

Fuel Volumes

Fuel sales volumes increased by 6% year-on-year, the group said, while unit fuel margin fell by 2% in the period.

At a group level, MOL Group reported $382 million (€354.4 million) profit before tax in the first quarter of its financial year, as well as generating $402 million (€372.3 million) in free cash flow, 22% less than in the same period the previous year.

'Resilient' Business Model

“MOL Group's financial results once again demonstrated the effectiveness of our resilient business model," commented Chairman-CEO Zsolt Hernádi. "While coping with the challenges of the external environment, we were able to deliver solid results.

"Our stability is key to strengthen Central- and Eastern Europe’s security of supply and delivery of strategic investments, like the soon-to-be-inaugurated €1.3 billion polyol complex."

Investment Plans

The group noted that in March it outlined what Hernádi describes as an "ambitious investment agenda" to increase the competitiveness of its own operations, as well as the wider industry, in the CEE region.

"Despite the extra heavy government levies weighed on our performance, we remain committed to continue our energy transition journey and develop our self-sufficiency further on," Hernádi said.

