Neste To Open New Renewable Diesel Distribution Points

Published on May 19 2021 10:29 AM in Retail tagged: Transport / Environment / Forecourt Retail / Neste / renewable diesel

Neste plans to open several new Neste MY renewable diesel fuel distribution points for private motorists and professional transport in the coming months in Finland.

Last year, the group added more than 50 new distribution points to the station network, and now with the expansion, makes renewable diesel available at almost 150 stations across the country.

Fuel Distribution Points

The number of distribution points will increase from 125 to 148.

The company will add 11 new light traffic distribution points and 12 new stations to the heavy-duty truck network.

The new Neste MY locations are in Aura, Iisalmi, Janakkala, Jämsä, Kärsämäki, Paimio, Paltamo, and Salo.

Katri Taskinen, director of the Finnish station network at Neste, said, "Finnish road transport needs lower-emission solutions that are available immediately, but also solutions that work in the longer term. There has been a demand for renewable fuels among both private motorists and logistics companies.

"According to our survey, the awareness of Neste MY renewable diesel in Finnish companies is already 80%. We believe that demand will remain good in the future alongside the electrification of transport. Motorists hope that a renewable alternative will be available throughout Finland. It is great to open new distribution points again, also to completely new locations."

Circular Economy

Neste K Linnatuule's station is one of the group's new renewable diesel distribution points and acts as a pilot station for the group's efforts to test how the station network would look in a circular economy.

As part of the pilot, the sorting possibilities of the station will be significantly increased, with the goal of increasing the recycling rate of waste generated at the station to almost 80%.

Other initiatives in the Linnatuule pilot project include producing renewable diesel from frying fat used at the transport station, a first for the group.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.