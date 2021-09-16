Nordic Organic Food Fair Scheduled For November 2021 | ESM Magazine

Published on Sep 16 2021 1:10 PM in Retail tagged: Sweden / Sustainability / Nordic Organic Food Fair

The highly anticipated trade show for the sustainability sector returns to Malmo, Sweden. Nordic Organic Food Fair, co-located with Eco Life Scandinavia, is scheduled for 17 and 18 November 2021 at MalmöMässan.

Packed with tasting opportunities, educational talks, and networking opportunities, the event is the biggest show in Sweden for thousands of buyers to source the latest organic and clean label products from around the world – including VMS, superfoods, personal care, beauty, natural living, and certified organic food and drink.

As well as this, the exciting two-day seminar programme will provide the latest trends, research and business advice on how Nordic retailers can thrive through unprecedented times.

Despite the pandemic bringing the events industry to a standstill, 90% of industry professionals, surveyed by event organisers Diversified Communications, said they would like to attend or hope to attend in November.

Increased hygiene procedures will be in place around the venue, ensuring a safe and sanitary environment for visitors and exhibitors this coming November.

Melina Viking, event manager, commented, "During what has been a very uncertain time, we look forward to this wonderful opportunity to gather industry and like-minded professionals together and meet face to face once again.

"We have bigger feature areas and exciting new regions, including some of the most innovative manufacturers and suppliers working in the natural and organic market. Many won't be appearing at any other show in Europe, so we're confident in saying that every new product innovation that our visitors need to know about will be at the show!"

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, visit www.ecolifeshow.com or www.nordicorganicfoodfair.com.