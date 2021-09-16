ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Nordic Organic Food Fair Scheduled For November 2021

Published on Sep 16 2021 1:10 PM in Retail tagged: Sweden / Sustainability / Nordic Organic Food Fair

Nordic Organic Food Fair Scheduled For November 2021 | ESM Magazine
Nordic_Organic_Food_Fair_Smiley_Faces_RV_6 (1)
Nordic_Organic_FoodFair_Busy_Isle_RV_6 (1)
Previous Next

The highly anticipated trade show for the sustainability sector returns to Malmo, Sweden. Nordic Organic Food Fair, co-located with Eco Life Scandinavia, is scheduled for 17 and 18 November 2021 at MalmöMässan.

Packed with tasting opportunities, educational talks, and networking opportunities, the event is the biggest show in Sweden for thousands of buyers to source the latest organic and clean label products from around the world – including VMS, superfoods, personal care, beauty, natural living, and certified organic food and drink. 

As well as this, the exciting two-day seminar programme will provide the latest trends, research and business advice on how Nordic retailers can thrive through unprecedented times. 

Despite the pandemic bringing the events industry to a standstill, 90% of industry professionals, surveyed by event organisers Diversified Communications, said they would like to attend or hope to attend in November. 

Increased hygiene procedures will be in place around the venue, ensuring a safe and sanitary environment for visitors and exhibitors this coming November.

Melina Viking, event manager, commented, "During what has been a very uncertain time, we look forward to this wonderful opportunity to gather industry and like-minded professionals together and meet face to face once again.  

Advertisement

"We have bigger feature areas and exciting new regions, including some of the most innovative manufacturers and suppliers working in the natural and organic market. Many won't be appearing at any other show in Europe, so we're confident in saying that every new product innovation that our visitors need to know about will be at the show!" 

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, visit www.ecolifeshow.com or www.nordicorganicfoodfair.com

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

WITRON Realizes Food E-Commerce Distribution Centre In Gothenburg

WITRON Realizes Food E-Commerce Distribution Centre In Gothenburg
Sweden’s ICA Sees Marginal Sales Growth In August

Sweden’s ICA Sees Marginal Sales Growth In August
CCEP Obtains Carbon Neutral Certification For Two Sites

CCEP Obtains Carbon Neutral Certification For Two Sites
Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure

Coop Butiker & Stormarknader CBS Announces New Ownership Structure
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

REWE Appoints Telerik Schischmanow As New CFO Thu, 16 Sep 2021

REWE Appoints Telerik Schischmanow As New CFO
M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit Thu, 16 Sep 2021

M&S To Close 11 Stores In France After Brexit
John Lewis Reports H1 Profit But Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainty' Ahead Thu, 16 Sep 2021

John Lewis Reports H1 Profit But Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainty' Ahead
Eurotorg Sees Net Retail Sales Up 10.5% In First Half Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Eurotorg Sees Net Retail Sales Up 10.5% In First Half
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN