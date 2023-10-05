52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Nordic Organic Food Fair Sets The Stage For The Big Nordic Organic Debate

By Editorial
Share this article

The ‘industry festival’ for organic and sustainable food and drink is back, in Malmö, Sweden.

The Nordic Organic Food Fair (co-located with Eco Living Scandinavia) returns to MalmöMässan on 15 and 16 November 2023, with the very best choice of products, talks, inspiration and insight for the organic retail industry.

Alongside the exhibition, the Main Stage will host an important panel, titled ‘The Big Nordic Organic Debate’, wherein Nordic leaders will share their insights into the Nordic markets, emerging trends, and how a Nordic collaboration is key to growing organic market share.

Moderated by Joanna Wierzbicka, Deputy Director, IFOAM Europe, the unmissable panel will feature Helle Borup Friberg, CEO of Organic Denmark; Charlotte Bladh André, CEO of Organic Sweden; Aura Lamminparras, Executive Director of Pro Luomu; Markus Lohne Hustad, CEO of Okologisk Norge; and Eygló Björk Ólafsdóttir, Chairman of Organic Iceland.

As well as talks, the central exhibition will feature 500 brands showcasing the best of certified organic ingredients, fresh produce, frozen foods, packaged goods, confectionery, snacks, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibitors already confirmed include Pukka Herbs, Midsona Foodservice, Balkan Berries, Nutland B.V., English Tea Shop, Horizon Natuurvoeding B.V., Sonnentor, Biofood, Stockfiller, Voelkel, Tradin Organic, DAVA Foods, Ghee Easy and Landgarten, as well as pavilions from Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Holland, Austria, Poland and Ecuador.

‘This event is essential, to see the latest products, hear about upcoming trends and research,’ Aldi Denmark noted.

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, click here.

This article was written in partnership with Nordic Organic Food Fair.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Record Chicken Prices Squeeze US Shoppers, Benefit Tyson Foods
2
Retail

Carrefour Polska Expands Quick-Commerce Service With Glovo To More Cities
3
Retail

Casino Seals Lock-Up On Debt Rescue Deal Led By Daniel Kretinsky
4
Retail

SPAR Sees 20% Growth In Sales Of Croatian Products
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com