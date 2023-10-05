Nordic Organic Food Fair Sets The Stage For The Big Nordic Organic Debate

The ‘industry festival’ for organic and sustainable food and drink is back, in Malmö, Sweden.

The Nordic Organic Food Fair (co-located with Eco Living Scandinavia) returns to MalmöMässan on 15 and 16 November 2023, with the very best choice of products, talks, inspiration and insight for the organic retail industry.

Alongside the exhibition, the Main Stage will host an important panel, titled ‘The Big Nordic Organic Debate’, wherein Nordic leaders will share their insights into the Nordic markets, emerging trends, and how a Nordic collaboration is key to growing organic market share.

Moderated by Joanna Wierzbicka, Deputy Director, IFOAM Europe, the unmissable panel will feature Helle Borup Friberg, CEO of Organic Denmark; Charlotte Bladh André, CEO of Organic Sweden; Aura Lamminparras, Executive Director of Pro Luomu; Markus Lohne Hustad, CEO of Okologisk Norge; and Eygló Björk Ólafsdóttir, Chairman of Organic Iceland.

As well as talks, the central exhibition will feature 500 brands showcasing the best of certified organic ingredients, fresh produce, frozen foods, packaged goods, confectionery, snacks, and more.

Exhibitors already confirmed include Pukka Herbs, Midsona Foodservice, Balkan Berries, Nutland B.V., English Tea Shop, Horizon Natuurvoeding B.V., Sonnentor, Biofood, Stockfiller, Voelkel, Tradin Organic, DAVA Foods, Ghee Easy and Landgarten, as well as pavilions from Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Holland, Austria, Poland and Ecuador.

‘This event is essential, to see the latest products, hear about upcoming trends and research,’ Aldi Denmark noted.

For more information and to register for a free trade ticket, click here.

This article was written in partnership with Nordic Organic Food Fair.