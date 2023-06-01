Salling Group Inaugurates Biodiversity Park At Its Head Office

Denmark's Salling Group has inaugurated a new biodiversity park around its head office in Aarslev.

Following a year-long transformation, a total of 11,000 square metres have been transformed to feature plants that boost local biodiversity, such as meadow grass, sedge, aronia and benwood, among others.

HR director at Salling Group, Louise Gade said, "On the whole, our biodiversity facility is just a small contribution to the world's challenges.

"But we hope that with the initiative we can both create an improvement locally, and at the same time inspire others and each other to make a difference where we can."

Read More: Denmark's Salling Group Completes 'Basalt' Discount Store Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

The retail group believes that the park will inspire employees, customers and other companies to take up the cause of promoting biodiversity by letting grass and wild plants grow.

The company invited the local after-school programme from Skjoldhøjskolen to a plant and insect safari at the inauguration ceremony.

Around 50 children from Skjoldhøjskolen got an inspiring nature experience and took home a bag of wildflower seeds as a small token of contribution to the local biodiversity.

Creativity And Well-Being

As well as boosting biodiversity, the park also offers new opportunities for the head office's 1,500 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The biodiversity park gives our employees the opportunity to move outside in completely new and stimulating surroundings, and I believe that it will create fertile ground for new creative ways of solving challenging work tasks, just as it is good for the mental health of all of us to be in nature," Gade explained.

Salling Group has transformed the barren lawn around the main building into a 'walk'n'talk' area. The area features insect hotels, carved tree trunks, and flowers and plants.

The park was inaugurated by employees of the head office and HedeDanmark – the company responsible for planning and executing the project.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.