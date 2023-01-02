Subscribe Login
Retail

Spain's Biggest Retailer Mercadona To Raise Wages In Line With Inflation

Share this article

Spanish retailer Mercadona has approved wage increases for its entire workforce in Spain and Portugal, saying they would be in line with the official rate of inflation recorded in December.

'The aim is to maintain the purchasing power of all people who form part of Mercadona, because they are the customers' best asset,' the retailer, which is Spain's largest by revenue and market share, said in a statement.

The measure will enter into force starting from the January payslips of the more than 96,000 employees in Spain and Portugal, matching December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) of each country, Mercadona added.

European retailers have faced growing demands from their workers for pay rises to match or surpass inflation, which at its peak reached three-decade highs in several countries, including Spain and Portugal.

Consumer Price Increase

Spanish consumer prices rose 5.8% year-on-year in December, flash data from the National Statistics Institute showed. Average annual inflation was 8.4%, the highest since 1986.

Meanwhile, Portugal's annual CPI for December stood at 9.6% as the average rate for 2022 jumped to 7.8%.

The hike will not only affect workers' base salaries, as stipulated in its collective bargaining agreement, but also their total wages including bonuses, Mercadona said.

The group added that its recent cost-cutting measures to offset rising fixed costs had resulted in a productivity increase of 9% and savings of more than €200 million this year.

In January, Mercadona bumped up salaries by 6.5% in Spain and 2.7% in Portugal.

It had a share of 25.8% of the Spanish market this year, 0.9% more than in 2021, according to a study by consulting firm Kantar, posting a net profit of €623 million and gross revenue of €25.5 billion.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Casino's GPA Prepares To Spin Off Colombian Supermarket Operator Exito
2
Features

ESM November/December 2022: Read The Latest Issue Online!
3
Retail

Greece’s Veropoulos Invests €15m In Serbian Hypermarket
4
Retail

Israel's Shufersal To Set Up Supermarkets Under SPAR Banner
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com