Mercadona
Carrefour Spain Invests Over €84m In Price Reduction Initiative
Carrefour Spain is investing over €84 million this year in a series of price reductions to support its customers amidst cost-of-living concerns.
Spanish Regional Chains Outperform National Competitors
The Spanish grocery market is showing signs of stabilisation after five years of upheaval caused by the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain disruptions.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com