Retail

SPAR China Partner Jiajiayue Opens Flagship Store In Binzhou City

SPAR China partner Jiajiayue has opened a flagship store in Wuyue Plaza in Bincheng, Binzhou city.

Jiajiayue is a strategic alliance brand partner of Wuyue Plaza, which opened in October of this year.

The new outlet is located in the city's busy business district dotted with catering outlets, entertainment experience, boutique retail, and supermarkets.

The new store sits on a sales space of more than 3,000 square-metres, offering an assortment of fresh vegetables and fruits, live fish and seafood, cold fresh meat, and freshly cooked 'to-go' food items.

Shoppers can also buy non-food products, such as household cleaning, personal skincare, and daily essentials.

The hypermarket sources goods from the regional partner’s logistics and fresh food processing centre.

The store provides home delivery through third-party platforms such as Meituan and the Jiajiayue Youxian platform to meet customers’ convenience needs, SPAR added.

Elsewhere, SPAR Group has reported a 6.0% increase in group turnover in the year to 30 September, with turnover for the year amounting to R135.6 billion (€7.54 billion), with operating profit for the period rising 1.1% to R3.43 billion (€190 million).

SPAR commenced operations in China in 2004 with the signing of the licence agreement for Shandong province, followed by the addition of more partners.

In June of last year, the retailer announced a partnership with Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group to lead to increased growth through the expansion of SPAR into the Guizhou province.

