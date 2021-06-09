Sweden’s ICA Sees Sales Up 0.2% In May

Published on Jun 9 2021 9:59 AM in Retail tagged: Sweden / Sales / ICA Gruppen / May 2021

Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen has reported a 0.2% year-on-year growth in sales to SEK 11.2 billion (€1.1 billion) in May 2021.

Sales in like-for-like stores declined by 0.1%, the company added.

ICA Nära convenience stores emerged as the strongest performer, with a like-for-like sales growth of 1.4% to SEK 1.7 billion (€170 million).

Maxi ICA Stormarknad generated sales worth SEK 3.7 billion (€370 million), at par with the previous year’s figure on a like-for-like basis.

ICA Kvantum saw like-for-like sales decline by 0.8% to SEK 2.7 billion (€270 million), while ICA Supermarket registered a 0.4% decline in like-for-like sales to SEK 3.2 billion (€320 million).

Year-To-Date Performance

ICA Gruppen saw a 1.1% growth in like-for-like sales between January and May 2021, with sales amounting to SEK 53.3 billion.

ICA Nära and Maxi ICA Stormarknad emerged on top, with both banners registering a 2.3% like-for-like sales growth to SEK 7.9 billion and SEK 17.3 billion, respectively.

ICA Kvantum saw a 0.4% like-for-like sales growth to €13 billion, while ICA Supermarket reported a 0.3% decline in like-for-like sales to SEK 15.1 billion.

The calendar effect for May is estimated to be -0.4%, the retailer added.

The retail chain reported a profit of SEK 984 million (€97.2 million) in the first quarter on 2021, including the net result of divestments and impairment losses, totalling SEK 26 million. It reported a 2.6% year-on-year growth in store sales, to SEK 31.3 billion (€3.07 billion) excluding VAT, in the three months ended March 2021.

In April, the company's sales declined by 1.7% on a year on year basis with all formats, including Maxi ICA Stormarknad, ICA Kvantum, ICA Supermarket and ICA Nära seeing a drop in sales compared to the same period last year.

