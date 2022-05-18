Todis Earmarks €25m For 22 New Stores

Italian discounter Todis plans to invest €25 million in opening new stores and restyling existing outlets, in addition to expanding its presence in Campania and Sicily.

Owned by Iges, a subsidiary of the Pac2000A Conad cooperative, Todis manages a network of franchised discount stores in Southern Italy.

Full-Year Performance

Speaking to news platform Il Sole 24 Ore, managing director Massimo Lucentini said that Todis achieved 2021 sales of over €903 million – up by 7.5% on a like-for-like basis – adding that the aim is to reach €1 billion in 2023.

Lucentini pointed out that the company is in sixth place among discounters, with a market share of 4.1%, which exceeds 16% in some of the ten regions of southern Italy where the banner is present.

During 2021, Todis opened 26 new outlets of which 12 are located in Sicily – mainly Palermo and its province – taking its network to over 270 stores, with 70% consisting of proximity stores in urban centres.

Todis Rione Concept

Last September, the discounter rolled out Todis Rione, a new neighbourhood store format that features a leaner assortment and is focused on its fresh departments, with ready-to-eat and to-go foods. So far, two stores have opened in the heart of Rome.

Private label, which represents the cornerstone of the entire assortment, accounted for 70% of the group's sales last year.

The brand launched a plan to strengthen and expand the private-label offer, consisting of over 3,000 references to date.

Over the past year, Todis has gradually introduced an intermediate level between premium and mainstream private label, and in 2022 it will continue with its assortment review plan, with the aim of increasing shelf segmentation and focusing on price, quality, freshness, and the regionality of products.

