Walmart To Hire Over 50,000 US Workers In First Quarter

Walmart Inc said it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in its first quarter as the US retailer giant expands its business in the country.

The new hires will fill roles at its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities, with Walmart also hiring thousands of workers for its new tech hubs in Toronto and Atlanta.

Walmart's average hourly rate is $16.40 an hour in the United States and the starting wage goes up to $30 an hour in select roles and markets, chief people officer Donna Morris said in a post on its corporate website.

Last September of last year, the retailer said it is to phase out its decades-old quarterly bonuses for store workers as it implements hourly wage raises for employees.

The Sam's Club parent said it had hired 5,500 pharmacists or pharmacy managers in 2021 and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. It also added nearly 4,500 truck drivers to its US private fleet last year.

The retailer employs around 2.2 million workers around the world, including 1.6 million in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported the hiring news.

In February, the retail giant beat full-year profit and US sales expectations, signalling steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues during the holiday season and rampant cost inflation pressured the retail giant's margins.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

