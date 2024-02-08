Wheeled Shopping Baskets From Plastimark Offer Eco-Friendly Benefits

Environmental care has long become a central topic in all activities of daily life, with every single person’s attention focused on improving the actual situation.

Ethical choices linked to grocery shopping are particularly concerned with reducing food waste.

Last year, global food waste amounted to 2.5 billion tonnes, according to Earth.org, with expiry dates, forgetfulness in the larder, and buying in abundance and beyond necessity as the primary factors.

After two pandemic years in which ‘stocking up’ had become the usual method of purchase, people are returning to buying in small quantities.

It is certainly due to rising inflation and the high cost of living, but the ethical importance of this purchasing trend should not be underestimated.

Small purchases that are made more often ensure product freshness.

Proximity shops, which are small and distributed throughout the territory, are well suited to cater to this need and are constantly growing.

Shopping baskets with wheels stimulate the shopping behaviours of customers who go for small purchases, with sales increasing by up to 40%, compared to classic baskets.

The Plastimark Range

MAXITYKO is the multi-system that best combines comfort and loading capacity.

If combined with the Tyko-line baskets, MAXITYKO can reach a loading capacity of up to 99 litres.

SPEESY is the Plastimark two-wheeled shopping basket – a very versatile solution, best suited to the most demanding needs of the sales outlet.

It is an ultra-light structure, and the large telescopic central handle with a comfortable grip allows for great practicality, easy manageability, and lightness.

SLIMMER is a versatile two- or four-wheeled basket, for all shops.

Its slim silhouette allows for easy and smooth handling, even in shops with very narrow aisles.

The design is characteristic of the Plastimark line, and its load capacity is 60 litres.

Plastimark, which has always made it a priority to preserve the planet, has developed different lines from 100% recycled plastic from domestic and industrial consumption, including the BLACK and EUTERRA lines.

For more information, visit www.plastimark.com.

This article was written in partnership with Plastimark.