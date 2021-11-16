2 Sisters Food Group Signs Up To The New UK Soy Manifesto

2 Sisters Food Group has announced that it has signed up to the new UK Soy Manifesto, thereby pledging to use soya that has been cultivated sustainably.

As a key source of protein, 2 Sisters Food Group mainly uses soy as an ingredient in its animal feed.

Other signatories comprise grocery retailers, meat producers, and foodservice companies in the UK, including Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Nestlé, Nando’s, and KFC UK and Ireland.

In total, 27 major UK businesses have committed to switching entirely to soya grown without deforestation or removal of native vegetation by 2025.

Together, these companies represent nearly 2 million tonnes of soy purchases each year and almost 60% of the total soy bought by UK industries.

Deforestation Pledge

To achieve the targets in the manifesto, all signatories have agreed to set a robust deforestation pledge and ask direct suppliers to adopt the same, as well as require that of their suppliers as well.

The companies will also incorporate the commitments in the manifesto in contracts and support suppliers to meet these targets.

The signatories will also share the details of progress publicly.

In July, 2 Sisters Food Group a £7.5 million investment at its UK poultry site in Sandycroft, expected to create 200 new jobs. The site processes one million birds per week and is one of the biggest in its portfolio, employing more than 1,300 workers.

