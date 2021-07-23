2 Sisters Food Group Invests £7.5m In UK Site

Published on Jul 23 2021 11:28 AM in A-Brands tagged: 2 Sisters Food Group / Poultry Products / Sandycroft

2 Sisters Food Group is set to create 200 new jobs thanks to a £7.5 million investment at its UK poultry site in Sandycroft.

The site processes one million birds per week and is one of the biggest in the 2 Sisters Food Group portfolio, employing more than 1,300 workers.

2 Sisters Food Group is a major supplier to the UK’s largest supermarkets, as well as providing wholesale products to KFC.

As a result of the backing, the site is now recruiting in roles such as butchers, trimmers, hangers, and primary operatives working on various shift patterns.

The financing has enabled the installation of new technology including automated packing lines, new packaging machines, upgrading of cutting lines to increase capacity, and the introduction of X-ray bone detection machinery for fillet production.

With a rate of £9.50 an hour for new roles and skilled roles in butchery paying £11.50 an hour, 2 Sisters Food Group is one of the highest paying food manufacturers in the region.

"This investment is superb news for the future of our site and our colleagues as we create a skilled and sustainable workforce. This is a great reward for our colleagues’ hard work, commitment and outstanding efforts in these unprecedented times," a spokesperson said.

"Colleagues who join the Sandycroft team will have learning and development opportunities enabling the site to develop competent, skilled and sustainable teams and the site prides itself on promoting within, a large number of colleagues recently received 30+ year awards."

New Apprentices

In addition to these roles, the site will be recruiting up to 60 new apprentices over the next 12 months.

2 Sisters launched a Butchery Academy Apprenticeship programme with Coleg Cambria, and the site will now provide fully-funded Level 2 Food Manufacturing Excellence in Poultry.

This provides a vocational route for apprentices to gain a nationally recognised qualification whilst earning a market-rate wage.

Apprentices will start on a standard weekly wage of £393 with the potential to earn £431 per week after just 12 weeks.

New intakes are planned to start every 12 weeks through to July 2022, the company added.

