Supply Chain

Aldi UK Announces Pay Rise For Warehouse Staff

Aldi UK has announced that it is increasing the hourly wages of thousands of staff members working in its regional distribution centres across the country.

The move will see warehouse staff earn up to 9% more than they were in January of this year, based on the role and location.

The majority of distribution centre roles are warehouse selectors, who will receive a new minimum rate of £12.66 an hour, Aldi noted.

Elsewhere, all staff members in logistics roles will also see their night premium payments increase from 20% to 25%.

Around 4,200 staff members working in the company’s logistics unit will benefit from the pay rise.

In July, the discount supermarket group announced a second pay rise for store staff this year, in another indication of Britain's tight labour market.

'Outstanding Efforts'

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said, “This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our logistics colleagues make in serving communities across the country.

“We’re also pleased to be able to increase the night premium we pay to our many colleagues who work so hard to keep our stores well-stocked. Their outstanding efforts help ensure that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

Aldi added that the new rates exceed the Living Wage Foundation’s recommended real living wage of £9.90 an hour nationally.

Read More: Sainsbury's Shareholders Vote Against Committing To Pay Real Living Wage

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das.

