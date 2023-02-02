52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Aldi Unveils New Regional Headquarters And Distribution Centre In Alabama

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Aldi USA has opened its new regional headquarters and distribution centre in Loxley, Alabama.

The 564,000 square-foot facility is equipped to supply goods to stores across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The facility will support approximately 100 stores, which have a consumer base of more than 8 million.

"At a time when inflation is putting pressure on American wallets, we believe our mission to save people money on the food and products they need is more important than ever," said Heather Moore, Aldi divisional vice president for the Loxley region.

"We are thrilled to see so much customer love for the 20 stores we've opened in the Gulf Coast area in the last year alone. Once they see the quality, selection and value Aldi offers, they keep coming back. That's why we're committed to providing our customers the lowest possible price, and the best possible value – that's something that will never change."

New Facility

It is Aldi's 26th regional headquarters and distribution centre in the US and sixth in the southern United States.

Currently, the discounter operates 30 stores on the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year alone. It plans to add another 13 outlets to its network this year.

"We are incredibly proud Aldi chose to lay down its roots in our Alabama community," said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley.

"Our community is growing quickly, and we're excited to be welcoming the expansion of ALDI alongside Loxley. Not only will this facility create hundreds of jobs for the hardworking members of our community, but it will also allow our residents and neighbours easy access to fresh food at low prices."

The facility is equipped with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, an environmentally friendly refrigeration system and metal panel insulation.

The distribution centre will create approximately 200 new jobs in the area with competitive wages and benefits, the company added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

DSV Expects Lower Volumes To Impact Profit This Year
2
Supply Chain

5 Challenges For The Supply Chain Analytics Sector
3
Supply Chain

US Beef Cow Herd Falls To Lowest Level Since 1962, USDA Says
4
Supply Chain

'Party Is Over': Hapag Lloyd CEO Says Freight Rates To Keep Declining
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com