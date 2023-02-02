Aldi Unveils New Regional Headquarters And Distribution Centre In Alabama

Aldi USA has opened its new regional headquarters and distribution centre in Loxley, Alabama.

The 564,000 square-foot facility is equipped to supply goods to stores across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

The facility will support approximately 100 stores, which have a consumer base of more than 8 million.

"At a time when inflation is putting pressure on American wallets, we believe our mission to save people money on the food and products they need is more important than ever," said Heather Moore, Aldi divisional vice president for the Loxley region.

"We are thrilled to see so much customer love for the 20 stores we've opened in the Gulf Coast area in the last year alone. Once they see the quality, selection and value Aldi offers, they keep coming back. That's why we're committed to providing our customers the lowest possible price, and the best possible value – that's something that will never change."

New Facility

It is Aldi's 26th regional headquarters and distribution centre in the US and sixth in the southern United States.

Currently, the discounter operates 30 stores on the Gulf Coast, having opened 20 stores in the area last year alone. It plans to add another 13 outlets to its network this year.

"We are incredibly proud Aldi chose to lay down its roots in our Alabama community," said Richard Teal, mayor of Loxley.

"Our community is growing quickly, and we're excited to be welcoming the expansion of ALDI alongside Loxley. Not only will this facility create hundreds of jobs for the hardworking members of our community, but it will also allow our residents and neighbours easy access to fresh food at low prices."

The facility is equipped with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, an environmentally friendly refrigeration system and metal panel insulation.

The distribution centre will create approximately 200 new jobs in the area with competitive wages and benefits, the company added.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.