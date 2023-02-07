52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

Arabica Coffee Prices To Drop 12% As Global Surplus Forecast

By Reuters
Share this article

Arabica coffee prices are forecast to post an annual drop of 12% in 2023, with a large crop in top producer Brazil expected to lead to a global coffee surplus in the 2023/24 season, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts has shown.

Prices were seen ending 2023 at $1.48 (€1.38) per lb, down 15% from Friday's close and 12% lower than levels seen at the end of 2022, according to the poll's median forecast.

Robusta coffee prices were seen ending 2023 at $1,900 per tonne (€1,770), down 6% from Friday's close but 6% above levels at the end of 2022.

Production In Brazil

Poll participants said the size of Brazil's 2023/34 production would play a key role in determining prices with some uncertainty about whether the huge crop that had initially been expected will actually be harvested.

Brazil's coffee crop in 2023/24 was forecast to climb to 67.1 million 60 kg bags, up from a median estimate of 61.5 million bags for the 2022/23 crop.

The median forecast was, however, below the consensus of 71 million bags in a Reuters poll issued in July 2022 with the crop not developing as well as expected possibly because the trees were not healthy enough after a very dry winter in Brazil.

Vietnam Crop Up

Top robusta producer Vietnam was forecast to have a crop of 31 million bags in 2023/24, up from 30 million in 2022/23.

Larger crops in Brazil and Vietnam were seen leading to a global surplus of 3.35 million bags in 2023/24 compared with a deficit of 4.15 million in 2022/23, according to the poll's median forecasts.

Poll participants also cited the potential for curtailed demand - due to high retail prices and a global economic downturn - as a factor in the bearish outlook for prices.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

CCEP Ventures Invests In New Partnerships To Upcycle CO₂
2
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Declined For Tenth Month Running In January, FAO Says
3
Supply Chain

Drought Threatens U.S. Wheat Production Despite Acreage Bump
4
Supply Chain

Aldi Unveils New Regional Headquarters And Distribution Centre In Alabama
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com