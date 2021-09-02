ESM Magazine

Italy's Bolton Group Acquires Wild Planet Foods

Published on Sep 2 2021 7:58 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Italy / USA / tuna / Bolton Group / Wild Planet Foods

Italian canned goods producer Bolton Group has acquired Wild Planet Foods, a producer of healthy and sustainable canned seafood products, according to media reports.

Bolton Group will retain the brand name Wild Planet and invest in the continued growth of the company. It will support the brand's historic positioning as the first sustainability-focused canned fish company in the US.

The two companies will also work together to develop a responsible supply chain of excellence.

Wild Planet has always marketed 100% responsibly caught tuna through rod and line fishing methods. All products in its portfolio meet the highest standards of sustainability.

Similarly, Bolton Group is committed to the same goal and has set a target of 100% sustainable fishing for tuna by 2024 (currently at 70%).

Sustainable Canned Fish

Wild Planet is recognised by leading independent sustainability organisations as a leader in setting standards for sustainable canned fish, with products that are tasty, high in nutritional value and aim to protect the marine ecosystem for future generations.

The deal strengthens Bolton Group as a global player in this market and comes after the 2019 acquisition of Tri Marine, one of the world's leading sustainable tuna companies.

Wild Planet was founded in 2004 by Bill Carvalho, a fishing industry entrepreneur, who will continue to lead the company.

Bolton Group is a family business with over 70 years of history, founded by Joseph Nissim and now led by his daughter Marina. The company produces and markets a wide range of high-quality consumer goods in 146 countries.

