Supply Chain

Britain, US Trade Talks To Start Next Week In Baltimore

The United States and the United Kingdom will kick off trade talks next week, the US Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) and the British government said on Wednesday.

Securing a trade deal with the United States was one of the main goals of the campaign that led Britain out of the European Union, although critics said any deal would take years and never fully compensate for leaving the EU's single market.

Discussions will start 21 March and 22 March in Baltimore, Md., followed by another meeting later in the spring in Britain, the two sides said in separate statements.

Mutual International Trade Priorities

The talks 'will explore how the United States and United Kingdom can collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in our shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,' the USTR said.

The 'new series of transatlantic dialogues (is) aimed at deepening trade and investment ties and boosting our already-thriving £200 billon ($153 billion) relationship,' the UK government said.

The allies are expected to discuss collaboration on easing supply-chain congestion, decarbonising their economies, promoting digital trade, supporting domestic workforces and labour rights, said the Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the talks, citing US and UK officials.

Elsewhere, German exports to the UK declined 2.5% last year, due to effects linked to the Brexit process, Germany's federal statistics office, Destatis, has said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest Supply Chain news.

