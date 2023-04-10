52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Bunge Acquires New Refinery to Expand Value-Added Oils Business

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Bunge has announced that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC, to acquire its newly constructed, port-based refinery located in IMTT’s Avondale Terminal, Louisiana.

The agribusiness and food company made the transaction through its Bunge Loders Croklaan joint venture with IOI Corporation Berhad.

Expand Customer Base

The acquisition of the facility, which has multi-oil refining capabilities, will enable Bunge to expand its existing customer base, it said in a statement.

The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and Bunge expects to start serving customers from the facility by the second quarter of the year.

It said that the acquisition will provide Bunge with a 'scalable, complementary port-based footprint' capable of connecting North American food, feed, and fuel customers to global markets.

'Value-Added Oils Business'

“This acquisition delivers on our long-term strategy to expand our value-added oils business by accelerating reach across North America," said Aaron Buettner, Bunge’s President, Food Solutions. "This facility will connect with our existing footprint and enable Bunge to better serve our customers."

Bunge plans to 'significantly expand' the facility's current capacity, which it added will create new job opportunities for the local community.

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand and grow, working alongside great local partners such as IMTT, who Bunge has had an 80-year partnership with storing and shipping vegetable oils in the Gulf," added Brett Caplice, Bunge's VP of refined and specialty oils in North America.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

After Growing GM Corn For Decades, Some US Farmers Open To Mexican Restrictions
2
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Fall For 12th Month Running In March – FAO
3
Supply Chain

Ukraine Could Export More Grain This Season
4
Supply Chain

ForFarmers Sells Belgian Compound Feed Activities To Arvesta
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com