Bunzl Raises 2021 Sales Forecast, Sees Supply Chain Constraints As Manageable

Published on Oct 26 2021 12:55 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / Sales / Bunzl

Bunzl Plc, the British distribution and outsourcing group, said on Tuesday it was facing supply chain disruptions much like the rest of the industry but its chief executive told Reuters they were manageable.

The company, which supplies food packaging, latex gloves, work wear and stationery to businesses, has experienced some indirect effect from pressures in the safety and construction sector, CEO Frank van Zanten said.

"We haven't seen big issues in terms of supply issues, we have been able to deliver to our customers in a normal way," he said. "I think that the safety sector is still under a bit of pressure ... we expect it to unwind and normalise probably somewhere in 2022".

Van Zanten said, "Let's say we do see some constraints," but he said they were workable.

Strong Recovery

His comments came after the company forecast slight sales growth for 2021, thanks to a strong recovery in its base business in North America, which helped it to report 2.5% underlying revenue growth in the third quarter to the end of September.

Bunzl reported a drop in sales of some of its COVID-19 products, mainly masks, disposable gloves and face shields, van Zanten said.

The company, which also supplies cleaning chemicals to the retail and hospitality industries, was helped by its latest acquisitions and a few extra trading days in the period.

"Our acquisition pipeline remains active, supported by the strength of our balance sheet," van Zanten said in a statement, adding that the company completed the acquisition of Intergro at the end of last month to support its agricultural business.

Bunzl did not change its margin outlook for the year, saying that 2021 continues to reflect pandemic-related dynamics.

Read More: Shipping Still In The Thick Of Supply Chain Disruptions: Hapag-Lloyd CEO

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

