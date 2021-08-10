ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Brasil Introduces 100% Traceable, 'Deforestation-Free' Beef

Published on Aug 10 2021 11:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Brazil / Carrefour Brasil / World News / IDH

Carrefour Brasil Introduces 100% Traceable, 'Deforestation-Free' Beef

Carrefour Brasil has introduced 100% traceable, 'deforestation-free' beef to its Interlagos hypermarket outlet in São Paulo, in what the retailer says is a first for Brazil.

Consumers will be able to access information about the product's supply chain through a QR Code stamped on the product’s label.

Sustainable Trade Initiative

The pioneering initiative is the result of a partnership with The Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH) which began in 2018, when more than €3.5 million were invested in the Bezerros Sustainable Production Programme, in the state of Mato Grosso.

Carrefour Brasil supported the calf program for three years, which saw each calf ear-tagged, and a sophisticated record kept on each animal, including information on the parents, date and place of birth, as well as all the transfers between farms during the animal’s life.

Under the terms of the scheme, 450 farmers will be supported, it will involve over 135,000 cattle and protect or restore over 160,000 hectares of land.

It provides technical, financial and environmental assistance to small producers for the development of a stronger livestock chain that is economically viable and results in a sustainable product from the origin and lower final price.

Advertisement

Carrefour Brasil and the IDH are already preparing the next stage, which will see the launch of a national protocol, third-party audit, with procedures and processes focused on the guarantee of social and environmental product origins.

Sustainable Growth

The Calves program supports the government of Mato Grosso’s ambitious sustainable growth strategy, Produce, Conserve and Include (PCI).

Launched at the UN Paris Climate Conference in 2015, the strategy aims to increase agricultural and livestock production and efficiency; conserve remaining natural vegetation; and improve the inclusion of smallholder farmers and local communities by 2030.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say
Coffee Prices Surge Amid Unusual Cold Weather In Brazil

Coffee Prices Surge Amid Unusual Cold Weather In Brazil
Brazil's GPA Settles Real Estate Dispute With Investment Fund

Brazil's GPA Settles Real Estate Dispute With Investment Fund
Danone Production Site In Brazil Earns Carbon Trust Certification

Danone Production Site In Brazil Earns Carbon Trust Certification
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Frost And Freight Costs To Push Retail Coffee Prices Up Tue, 10 Aug 2021

Frost And Freight Costs To Push Retail Coffee Prices Up
Italy’s Grupo Veronesi Closes Certosa Salumi Acquisition Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Italy’s Grupo Veronesi Closes Certosa Salumi Acquisition
Newlat Food Acquires UK's Symington's Group Mon, 9 Aug 2021

Newlat Food Acquires UK's Symington's Group
Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds Fri, 6 Aug 2021

Transport, Energy Costs Weigh On Irish Food And Drink Sector, Study Finds
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN