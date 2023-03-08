Cepsa Says 500 Service Stations Now Have Solar Panels

Fuel retailer Cepsa has announced that it is making progress in the expansion of its photovoltaic energy network at its service stations in Europe.

More than 500 Cepsa service stations are now equipped with photovoltaic panels supplying renewable energy as part of a project developed with Redexis, which is responsible for the panels’ installation, commissioning and maintenance.

The solar panels supply Cepsa's service stations during the day and any surplus is fed into the distribution network, thus optimising the facilities’ overall energy efficiency and enabling 100% of the service station network to consume electricity from renewable sources.

Sustainable Development Goals

In total, Cepsa's service stations have 12,000 high-tech photovoltaic panels installed, with a production capacity of 10,000 MWh per year – equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 4,000 homes.

Cepsa claims the installation of these panels prevents the annual emission of 3,500 tonnes of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 1,700 trees, thus contributing to Sustainable Development Goals 7 (affordable and clean energy) and 13 (climate action).

'Positive Motion'

The Spanish multinational said its commitment to transform its service station network is part of its 2030 strategy, Positive Motion, through which the company aspires to be a benchmark-setter in the energy transition and a leader in sustainable mobility and energy in the Iberian market.

"We continue to make progress in the transformation of our network with the aim of accelerating the energy transition and becoming leaders in sustainable mobility and energy in Spain and Portugal," said Pierre-Yves Sachet, director of mobility and new commerce, Cepsa.

"We want to offer our customers a range of solutions for sustainable mobility, as well as a pleasant and complete experience at our service stations, which we are turning into spaces for multi-mobility and ultra-convenience services."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh.