Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Invests In Dunkirk Manufacturing Site

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has announced an investment of €30 million in its Dunkirk facility, in France, which will see the installation of a new production line.

The Dunkirk facility currently employs 400 personnel, with an additional ten new jobs set to be created as a result of the investment.

The site, which bottles ten different beverage brands, is the newest and largest CCEP site in France, producing a range of different pack sizes, as well as asceptic production for the manufacture of still drinks such as teas and sports drinks.

The facility produces more than 600 million litres of beverages each year.

'A Proud Heritage'

"Coca-Cola has been produced in France for over 100 years and has a proud heritage here," said François Gay-Bellile, CEO of CCEP France. "We are delighted to continue to invest in our operations, to strengthen the local production of our drinks, support our local communities and create additional jobs and expertise."

Since 2018, CCEP France has invested more than €100 million to transform the Dunkirk site, which ha implemented measures to improve its carbon footprint in recent years, including recycling or recovering 100% of the waste generated.

The site also runs the Coca-Cola ‘Passport to Employment’ programme which benefits 400 young people from the Hauts-de-France region each year, and over 25,000 in France since its inception in 2003.

Between 2009 and 2019, CCEP invested €350 million in strengthening its manufacturing capacity in the country. Some 90% of the company's beverages consumed in the country are produced locally.

