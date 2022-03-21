Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Invests In Dunkirk Manufacturing Site

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has announced an investment of €30 million in its Dunkirk facility, in France, which will see the installation of a new production line.

The Dunkirk facility currently employs 400 personnel, with an additional ten new jobs set to be created as a result of the investment.

The site, which bottles ten different beverage brands, is the newest and largest CCEP site in France, producing a range of different pack sizes, as well as asceptic production for the manufacture of still drinks such as teas and sports drinks.

The facility produces more than 600 million litres of beverages each year.

'A Proud Heritage'

"Coca-Cola has been produced in France for over 100 years and has a proud heritage here," said François Gay-Bellile, CEO of CCEP France. "We are delighted to continue to invest in our operations, to strengthen the local production of our drinks, support our local communities and create additional jobs and expertise."

Since 2018, CCEP France has invested more than €100 million to transform the Dunkirk site, which ha implemented measures to improve its carbon footprint in recent years, including recycling or recovering 100% of the waste generated.

The site also runs the Coca-Cola ‘Passport to Employment’ programme which benefits 400 young people from the Hauts-de-France region each year, and over 25,000 in France since its inception in 2003.

Between 2009 and 2019, CCEP invested €350 million in strengthening its manufacturing capacity in the country. Some 90% of the company's beverages consumed in the country are produced locally.

Read More: CCEP Launches Carbon Neutral Manufacturing Initiative

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Wheat Rebounds On Black Sea Supply Worries; Corn, Soybeans Rise
2
Supply Chain

Ukraine War Already Impacting Food Security, UN Agency Warns
3
Supply Chain

France Plans €400m Aid For Livestock Farms
4
Features

Buyer's Brief – A Transformation Brewing In Black Tea
5
Supply Chain

ECOBOX Enables Businesses To Engage In Circular Thinking
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com