Germany Sees 8.5% Increase In Fairtrade Sales In 2023

The sales of Fairtrade products in Germany amounted to €2.6 billion in 2023, marking an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous year, according to Fairtrade Deutschland’s annual report.

In a first, per-capita expenditure on Fairtrade goods exceeded €30, the report noted.

Detlev Grimmelt, director of marketing and sales at Fairtrade Deutschland, stated, “Consumers remain loyal to Fairtrade, even in times of inflation and financial uncertainty. However, Fairtrade 2023 was not spared from the general reluctance to buy. While turnover increased, sales fell slightly.”

Findings

Fairtrade sales in food retail and discount stores declined, while drugstores and the catering sector witnessed an increase.

Around 23,000 tonnes of Fairtrade coffee were sold in 2023, down by 3.6%, accounting for a market share of 5%.

Sales of Fairtrade bananas fell by 3%, to 114,000 tonnes, while sales of cocoa beans declined by 1.4%, to 80,300 tonnes, the report showed.

However, the market share of cocoa remained stable, at 17%.

Elsewhere, sales of Fairtrade flowers declined by 3.9% during the year, to 466 million. Every third rose sold in Germany is Fairtrade, according to the report.

EU Supply Chain Act

Fairtrade reiterated its commitment to the EU Supply Chain Act, which seeks to safeguard human rights in global supply chains.

Stable minimum prices are a safety net, and an additional premium – the Fairtrade premium – contributes to creating better living and working conditions in Asia, Africa and Latin America, Fairtrade noted.

In 2023, premium income from sales on the German market amounted to €42 million.

Claudia Brück, board member for communications and politics at Fairtrade Deutschland, stated, “There is no shaking the sustainability megatrend. Political regulations such as the new EU Supply Chain Act require companies to take responsibility. Fairtrade provides important support here.

“The premium is an important investment tool for local people, especially now that they have to deal with price increases and higher living costs.”

Due-Diligence Obligations

Fairtrade has invested €1.9 million in a new project to support producer organisations and small and medium-sized German enterprises to work on human rights and environmental due diligence (HREDD) and secure their market access in the context of new laws and EU regulations.

For the project, it is collaborating with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) and the Forum Fairer Handel, financed by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Over 90% of consumers in Germany are familiar with the Fairtrade seal, according to the report.