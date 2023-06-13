Conad Launches Electric Delivery In Rome And Palermo

Italian retailer Conad has announced the launch of a 100% electric delivery service to stores in Rome and Palermo, in collaboration with Enel X Way, an Enel company dedicated to electric mobility.

The new project involves the use of electric vehicles to deliver products from the Distribution Centers (Cedi) of the PAC 2000A and Conad Nord Ovest Cooperatives to 16 outlets in the two cities.

The use of new electric vehicles for delivery purposes will also be extended in the coming months to the cities of Turin and Florence, the group added.

Electric Charging Stations

Each of the electric delivery vehicles will travel approximately 450 to 500 kilometres per day in the areas served.

Electric charging stations are also being installed at Conad stores, including 500 charging points for public use throughout the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Environmentally Friendly'

"The 100% electric delivery project represents a further step forward for our environmental sustainability strategy allowing the optimisation of energy expenditure, with a significant reduction in CO2 emissions," commented Andrea Mantelli, Conad supply chain director.

“Fundamental to the implementation of the initiative was the support of the cooperatives, who worked hard to make it possible. Thanks to their commitment, Conad will be able to provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly delivery service."

Read More: Conad Commits To More Sustainable Logistics Network

Renewable Sources

The ICCT (International Council on Clean Transportation) recently published a report which shows that a 40-tonne battery-powered electric articulated lorry will produce 63% fewer emissions during its working life than a diesel one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This percentage rises from 84% to 92% if the electricity that powers them comes entirely from renewable sources.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.