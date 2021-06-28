Coop Denmark, 3F Transport Sign 'Fair Transport' Agreement

Published on Jun 28 2021 11:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Warehouse / Coop Denmark / Driver

Coop Denmark has announced that it has signed an agreement with 3F Transport to ensure a clear framework for remuneration, pensions, payment for overtime, and other general rights for drivers who deliver groceries for the company.

3F Transport chairman, Jan Villadsen, described the new agreement as a breakthrough in fair transport throughout the distribution chain.

'Fair Transport'

Villadsen added, "The agreement with Coop [Denmark] is an important breakthrough at a time when online shopping is growing strongly, while the media reports on outrageous conditions in this part of the labour market. Online shopping makes life easier for many, but the work must, of course, take place on proper terms.

"The agreement with Coop [Denmark] ensures that consumers can now choose security for fair transport and orderly conditions when ordering goods. At the same time, the new agreement can help create a similar framework for other companies that deliver goods directly to consumers' doorsteps or other services via an app."

Agreement

The agreement, which followed Coop Denmark's decision to hire drivers directly, covers the drivers of vans that deliver groceries from Coop.dk MAD to private households such as business customers, municipalities and other customers.

The retailer has, so far, engaged the services of several subcontractors, but now most of the distribution will be handled directly by Coop Denmark.

It will still be able to engage subcontractors, but their remuneration must comply with the current driver agreements.

Coop Denmark CEO, Kræn Østergaard Nielsen, said, "At Coop, we want to take responsibility for our drivers, who are our face to customers in connection with online shopping.

"We are therefore pleased with the constructive negotiations we have had with 3F on an agreement that ensures both orderly conditions for our employees and a flexible delivery for customers."