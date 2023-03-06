dm-drogerie markt Tests Hydrogen Trucks In Nuremberg

German retailer dm-drogerie markt has teamed up with freight forwarder Amm and logistics company DSV to launch a joint pilot project for environmentally friendly delivery to the dm stores in Nuremberg.

On the 1 March, the three partners and political representatives met for the official commencement of the project at Amm's headquarters in Nuremberg.

From March 2023, the markets in the city area will be supplied with goods by four fuel cell trucks that are powered exclusively by hydrogen.

Sustainable Logistics

The joint project aims to gather knowledge on how logistics processes and supply chains can be made more sustainable and climate-damaging emissions avoided.

The findings will be used for the future design of climate-friendly processes in the dm logistics network. The vehicles used are Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell Type 6x2.

Green Hydrogen

"Supplying our Nuremberg dm stores with hydrogen trucks is an important step towards sustainable transport logistics at dm. Our goal is to ensure that the trucks are powered exclusively with green hydrogen as quickly as possible," said Christian Bodi, dm managing director responsible for the logistics department.

"Together with our partners, we would like to use this project, which is initially set to run for four years, to gather insights into the added value of using hydrogen trucks."

"We assume that a mix of different types of drive will be decisive for the sustainable design of our supply chains and thus for future-proof logistics processes."

More than 71,600 people work at dm-drogerie markt in over 3,900 stores across Europe. dm generated sales worth €13.6 billion in the 2021/2022 financial year in the 14 European countries where it operates.

