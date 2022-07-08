DSV, Ørsted Test Cargo Drones In Denmark

As an alternative, cargo drones can offer logistics support, especially for small spare parts, contributing to a much faster wind turbine restart.

"At DSV, we’re constantly working to create optimal supply chains for our customers, so it was a good opportunity for us to collaborate with Ørsted on optimising their supply chain from the shore to offshore wind farms," commented Peter Matthiesen, head of innovation and digital Products at DSV.

"It’s fast, cost-effective, and renewable, so we’re looking forward to performing the test flights."

Drone Trials

The oversea trials from Grenaa to Anholt are the first of their kind, and the partnership between Ørsted and DSV will explore opportunities for using drone technology at sea.

The test flights will run over two weeks, during which the drone will demonstrate its capabilities in delivering components from Ørsted’s operations base at the Port of Grenaa to the offshore substation 25 km out at sea and, potentially, to the wind turbines.